Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Texas Democrats in Washington D.C. to protest voting bills, city council to discuss possible road bonds, Surfside death toll increases
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT
On Daybreak Today,

Texas House Democrats are in Washington D.C. after staging another walkout over Republican voting bills.

What will the weather be like today?

The Lubbock City Council meets today.

  • Council members are expected to discuss a timeline for a $175 million street bond proposal.
  • They will also discuss recommended changes to the city charter.

At least 64 people in Iraq died after a hospital fire in its COVID ward.

The death toll in the Surfside, Florida condominium collapse has risen to 94.

Cuban police are trying to take control after a weekend of protests over prices, food shortages and a third wave of COVID cases.

