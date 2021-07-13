Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Texas House Democrats are in Washington D.C. after staging another walkout over Republican voting bills.

Democrats say the bills are designed to repress minority voters.

Gov. Greg Abbott accused Democrats of playing partisan games.

The Lubbock City Council meets today.

Council members are expected to discuss a timeline for a $175 million street bond proposal.

They will also discuss recommended changes to the city charter.

At least 64 people in Iraq died after a hospital fire in its COVID ward.

Investigators think an oxygen cylinder exploded and caused the fire.

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered the arrest of the city’s health director and one other person.

The death toll in the Surfside, Florida condominium collapse has risen to 94.

Teams have identified 83 victims and notified their families.

There are 22 still unaccounted for.

Cuban police are trying to take control after a weekend of protests over prices, food shortages and a third wave of COVID cases.

Anti-government sentiment is at its highest point in decades.

Cuban leaders accuse Americans of using social media to create dissent.

