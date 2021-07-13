Local Listings
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott(Associated Press)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “Once they step back in the state of Texas they will be arrested and brought back to the Texas capitol and we will be conducting business,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott issued this statement Monday evening in response to the Democrats in the Texas Legislature fleeing Monday for Washington. Democrats said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against the GOP voting integrity bill.

On Tuesday, The Texas House voted to send law enforcement to locate Democrats who left the state a day earlier in protest of Republicans’ priority elections bill “under warrant of arrest if necessary.”

Private planes carrying more than 50 Democrats left Austin for Washington D.C., skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to new voting integrity laws in a special legislative session. By leaving Texas, the Texas House will not have enough lawmakers in attendance to conduct business and be unable to vote on the bill.

Governor Abbott said he will simply continue to keep calling special sessions through next year if necessary.

Governor Abbott, meanwhile, panned Democrats over the move, saying it “inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve.”

“As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state,” Abbott said in a statement Monday afternoon. “The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do.”

You can read more about the special session here.

