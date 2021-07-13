Local Listings
Gov. Abbott signs bills aimed at expanding TeleHealth and broadband across Texas

Gov. Abbott signs HB 4 into law (Source: Governor Greg Abbott)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott signed two bills today that are aimed at expanding TeleHealth, TeleMedicine and broadband access across the state of Texas.

The governor signed House Bill 4 and House Bill 5 into law today.

HB 4 provides delivery of health care services under Medicaid and other public benefit programs by using telecommunication or information technology.

Representative Four Price, who authored this legislation with District 24 Texas Senator Dawn Buckingham, says “Now we are extending the benefits to rural health clinics as well. So, whether you’re a rural health clinic, FQHC, a private provider, Medicaid, we really extended the benefits of TeleHealth and TeleMedicine through this bill and through bills we’ve previously passed.”

HB 5 aims to provide an expansion of broadband services to certain areas.

“With expanded broadband across the entire state, we will see better use of the technology to access so many things that we do every single day; job training, commerce, education, health care, these are just a few of the things that we rely on, reliable internet access for really to conduct the business every single day,” said Rep. Price.

