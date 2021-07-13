Local Listings
Jarrett Culver holds camp in Lubbock

Now in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jarrett Culver is holding a three-day sold-out camp at the Apex Event Center.
Now in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jarrett Culver is holding a three-day sold-out camp at the Apex Event Center.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Now in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jarrett Culver is holding a three-day sold-out camp at the Apex Event Center.

Not only is the Coronado grad and former Red Raider improving basketball skills, but he’s also teaching life lessons off the court.

Pete Christy caught up with him after one of the sessions to talk about the camp and preparing for year three in the NBA.

