KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bridget

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bridget, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven month old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter about a month.

Bridget is sweet and friendly. She is up to date on all of his shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, July 13, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

