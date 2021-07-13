Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bridget

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bridget, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven month old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter about a month.

Bridget is sweet and friendly. She is up to date on all of his shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, July 13, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider.

