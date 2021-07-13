Lubbock City Council to discuss $175 mil. street bond proposal, changes to city charter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock City Council members today are expected to discuss the $175 million street bond proposal it hopes to put before voters in the fall.

$133 million would be spent on improvements to major streets. Making up the rest of the bond proposal is about $42 million to make improvements to Broadway Avenue’s brick road from University Avenue to Canyon Lakes Drive and build a pedestrian bridge. That bridge will be near Broadway over a creek between Cesar E. Chavez Drive and Canyon Lakes Drive.

Meanwhile, the council is also expected to discuss the city’s charter after a charter review committee recommended changes to it back in June. Some of those changes include an increase in pay for the council. The governing document has hardly been updated since the 1920s.

The council will again discuss how it will spend more than $56 million provided to Lubbock from the American Rescue Plan.

A presentation is expected during Tuesday’s regular work session beginning at 12:30 p.m. Any changes adopted by City Council will go to a vote on November’s ballot.

