Lubbock Mayor signs letter in support of infrastructure bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope is among 369 other mayors from across the nation to sign a letter in support of an infrastructure bill under consideration in Washington.

The letter from the U.S. Conference of Mayors was sent to congressional leaders Tuesday. It calls for immediate action on the bipartisan infrastructure framework. The conference says the $1.2 trillion investment is crucial. The mayors also urge Congress not to take back any COVID-19 relief funding to be repurposed for the bill.

Mayors also called for federal leaders to empower local decision makers and invest more in local community block grants.

Below is a release of the letter:

The Nation’s Mayors:

We Strongly Urge Congress to Move Forward on Developing and Implementing the Details of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

In a new letter, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, led by Dayton, OH, Mayor Nan Whaley, announced their support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

The letter, signed by more than 369 bipartisan mayors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, makes clear that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework would make our economy more sustainable, resilient and just.

Mayors are on the frontlines of our nation’s infrastructure, seeing first-hand how critical investments – like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework includes – can transform our nation’s communities.

The full letter is available here.

