Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G

A pedestrian has died after a crash near 34th Street and Ave. G early Tuesday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at 34th Street and Ave. G. early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just after 5 a.m. near I-27. Police say the pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injuries, but has died.

34th Street is mostly closed off; avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

