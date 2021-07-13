Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at 34th Street and Ave. G. early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the crash just after 5 a.m. near I-27. Police say the pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injuries, but has died.
34th Street is mostly closed off; avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.
