P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock receives $18,000 to fund services for homeless, low-income individuals with pets

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock has received an $18,000 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund services for the pets of homeless and low-income individuals in Lubbock and surrounding areas.

PETS Clinic of Lubbock is a nonprofit organization serving Lubbock, Texas in assisting families and their pets with low cost spay, neuter, and wellness services.  To date, PETS Clinic of Lubbock has spayed and neutered over 4,500 dogs and cats and has provided over 6,200 dogs and cats with wellness services, such as vaccines, heartworm prevention, flea and tick prevention, microchips, deworming, and free nail trims.

With the grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas we can provide discounted rabies vaccines, distemper/parvo vaccines, and microchips to low-income individuals with pets and free services to individuals who are homeless with pets in Lubbock and surrounding areas.  By providing discounted and free services for low-income individuals and those who are homeless with pets, we can help prevent disease in the community and allows individuals to keep the pets who are a part of their family and positively impact mental health, physical health, and individual’s well-being.  This can, in turn, positively impact the overpopulation and health concerns of dogs and cats felt by local shelters, rescues, and families in the Lubbock area by pets easily being reunited with their families through the placement of microchips, keeping unwanted litters low with spay & neuter, and the prevalence of healthier pets through rabies and distemper/parvo vaccines.

“These funds help us make more impact with our mission in providing basic preventative care services to cats and dogs of Lubbock and surrounding areas, in that they will help prevent diseases in our community, shelters, and rescues, and will help reunite lost pets with their owners quickly.  Providing preventative care resources for pets of lower income families and homeless individuals in Lubbock is so important to ease the pressure felt by area shelters and rescues and is essential in helping keep pets with the families who love them and out of shelters, rescues, dumped, or euthanized.  Pets are vital for our mental health and stability, and studies have shown even more so since COVID.” says Angie Skinner, Executive Director for PETS Clinic of Lubbock.

PETS Clinic of Lubbock is accepting monetary donations to contribute to the daily operations of the clinic, basic sanitizing and cleaning items, office supplies, and monetary donations to assist our homeless community and their pets.

Established in Lubbock in 2020, PETS Clinic of Lubbock is an organization built to serve not only the dogs and cats of Lubbock, but also to assist their owners with more affordable spay, neuter, and wellness services for the pets they love.  PETS Clinic of Lubbock is a non-judgmental clinic, is accessible to any income base, and is focused on being able to keep pets with the owners who love them.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by P.E.T.S. of Lubbock.

