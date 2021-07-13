A slight change in our South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight weather changes, but certainly not dramatic, are coming to the KCBD viewing area. At least briefly. The next few afternoons temperatures will edge up and rain chances will edge down.

With that in mind, I expect mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. I don’t expect a storm or rain at your location.

Today will be somewhat breezy with a southerly wind around 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow will be our breeziest in some time, outside of recent storm-generated winds. The southerly wind will increase to about 15 to 25 mph.

The next storm chance should be limited to the far northwestern viewing area Wednesday evening into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Isolated storms are likely beginning late Thursday and continuing through the weekend. The period will be mostly cloudy with highs dipping a few degrees. While the rain chance at any given location is slight, where it rains it may be heavy.

With temperatures near 90 degrees, it only takes minutes for the interior of a parked vehicle to heat to dangerous levels. With no air-conditioning, even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside will climb to about 110° in just ten minutes.

That is hot enough to permanently damage human (and other animal) organs. It can even be fatal.

In 30 minutes, the inside temperature can climb to about 125 degrees.

NEVER leave a child, anyone else, or a pet, unattended in a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.