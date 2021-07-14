Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.(Source: Justice Department via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With the help of social media, five family members in Texas have been arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.

Footage from inside the Capitol shows the family dressed from head to toe in camouflage.

The Justice Department said Thomas Munn was encouraging people on social media to travel to Washington, D.C.

The day before the Jan. 6 riot, the family drove from Texas to the Capitol, according to court documents.

The sixth family member was a minor and is not being charged or identified.

After the riot, the family continued to discuss on social media their day of showing support for former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors highlighted it was ultimately a Facebook photo and some videos that led investigators to the family.

The Munns are each charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct inside the Capitol.

More than 530 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
A pedestrian has died after a crash near 34th Street and Ave. G early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
Fatal crash in Gaines County
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role...
‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
This May 25, 2021, file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. Americans hoping to...
Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Cedar Rapids man training for 10,000 days straight
Man’s workouts hit 10,000 consecutive days