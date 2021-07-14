Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Boy receives birthday present from NYPD to replace stolen scooter

A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric...
A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.(NYPD 66th Precinct via Twitter)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.

Someone took the boy’s scooter in Brooklyn last Wednesday, according to a tweet from the New York City Police Department.

With his birthday coming up, the NYPD’s 66th precinct and community affairs bureau worked with members of the neighborhood to help out.

They were able to present the boy with a new scooter and helmet on his birthday to replace the one that had been stolen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
A pedestrian has died after a crash near 34th Street and Ave. G early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
Fatal crash in Gaines County
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Crews responding to a 4-vehicle crash at the South Loop between Indiana and Quaker Ave.
Crews responding to 4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Indiana

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk
The former president says it will be especially bad for women and girls.
Bush criticizes US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Justice Dept. watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar case