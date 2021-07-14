Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Calif. deputy saves toddler who stopped breathing

By Anna Giles
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX) - Newly released body cam video from a couple of months ago shows the dramatic rescue of a 1-year-old in California.

A responding deputy was able to save the boy by performing life-saving first aid.

Deputy Valentino Aguirre rushed in to help as he heard screaming, panic and agony from family members crowded around a small child who wasn’t breathing.

They were desperate for a miracle at the hands of Aguirre.

“When I got him, he was pretty stiff and he wasn’t opening his eyes, wasn’t making any noises,” Aguirre said.

The deputy put the child on his knee and began CPR.

After two long minutes, the baby started to spit up fluid and cry a little bit.

Aguirre says this type of crisis doesn’t always end happily.

“This past year, I’ve been to a lot of those calls similar to that and it wasn’t a good outcome. I was either there a little to late or it was just reported a little to late,” Aguirre explained.

But this time was just right.

Aguirre reunited with the family a few weeks later during a medal ceremony at city hall. A grateful mom and baby were all smiles as they thanked their hero.

The deputy says the best way parents can increase the odds of their kids surviving a situation like this is by learning CPR, so they can begin helping their children before first responders arrive.

Copyright 2021 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
A pedestrian has died after a crash near 34th Street and Ave. G early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
Fatal crash in Gaines County
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws

Latest News

Video captured a black bear climbing down a tree in North Carolina to get some tasty treats –...
Jelly donuts, sardines lure bear down from tree
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Western fires threaten parched American Indian tribal lands
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
California's Beckwourth Complex Fire
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning strike destroys George Floyd mural