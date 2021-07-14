City of Lubbock finalizes recommendations for $174.5 million street bond election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock voters will likely get to decide a host of changes for their government later this year, everything from the referendum process to street maintenance. In Tuesday’s council meeting, the Future Needs Committee finalized its recommendations for a street bond election. The City of Lubbock hasn’t seen a street bond election since 2009.

“Mr. mayor, let’s saddle up and ride and get this thing done,” Councilman Randy Christian said.

The City is proposing $174.5 million to widen and rebuild roads in every district across the city. The project includes 13 different portions, ranging from sections of 34th street and 114th street. Councilwoman Latrelle Joy, a member of the Future Needs Committee says this needs to be done.

“I hope people will look at the list and go, I get it. You know, we’re trying to cover the entire city,” Joy said.

The Council indicates the most this will affect your tax rate is about 2 cents per $100 valuation.

Councilman Juan Chadis says he’s received many calls about 34th street between Avenue Q and the interstate and says those asks were answered.

“We’ve needed this for many many years,” Chadis said.

$42 million of the bond would go to rebuilding historic brick on Broadway from University out to Canyon Lakes Drive and building a pedestrian bridge. Councilman Randy Christian says he likes the idea of pushing the brick road out to East Lubbock.

“I think it’s uh, we’ve been debating this Broadway project for a long time. I think it’s high time we get it rolling,” Christian said.

Wednesday, August 4, would be the first day for ordering the bond election. The second read would be August 10. Then, it could end up on your ballots in November.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.