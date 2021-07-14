Local Listings
Crews responding to 4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Indiana

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a four-vehicle crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Ave.

Police were called to the crash around 9:38 Wednesday morning between Quaker and Indiana in the westbound lanes.

No word on any injuries. Roadways are being blocked off at this time so expect traffic delays. Avoid the area.

Crews responding to a four-vehicle crash at the South Loop and Indiana Avenue.
Crews responding to a four-vehicle crash at the South Loop and Indiana Avenue.(KCBD)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

