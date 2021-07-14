Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

A man and a 2-year-old girl are dead after a crash on Highway 84, near Littlefield.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say the man ran a stop sign and a semi-truck hit their car.

The man’s wife was seriously injured.

The Texas Senate passed a bill to expand voting hours, increase voting machine security and require signatures on mail-in ballots.

But, Texas House Democrats remain in Washington D.C.

They are hoping federal lawmakers will pass voting reform bills before the special session ends at the beginning of August.

The country’s largest wildfire continue to burn throughout parts of the West Coast.

Oregon’s Bootleg Fire in now categorized as the largest in the U.S.

In California, authorities are optimistic about progress with the Beckwourth Fire.

President Joe Biden will meet with governors and mayors to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The plan would modernize highways, airports and broadband networks.

Democrats are working on a separate plan which includes health care and climate change.

Shoei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., showed off their skills in the Major League Baseball all-star game.

Ohtani pitched a perfect inning, but failed to get a hit. Guerrero hit a two-run homerun and was named MVP.

The American League won the game.

