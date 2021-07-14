Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Family members dead after Tuesday crash, Texas Senate passes voting bill but stalled by Democrats, Ohtani shows off in all-star game
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

A man and a 2-year-old girl are dead after a crash on Highway 84, near Littlefield.

The Texas Senate passed a bill to expand voting hours, increase voting machine security and require signatures on mail-in ballots.

The country’s largest wildfire continue to burn throughout parts of the West Coast.

President Joe Biden will meet with governors and mayors to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

  • The plan would modernize highways, airports and broadband networks.
  • Democrats are working on a separate plan which includes health care and climate change.

Shoei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., showed off their skills in the Major League Baseball all-star game.

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
A pedestrian has died after a crash near 34th Street and Ave. G early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
Fatal crash in Gaines County
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Parent and child killed, multiple vehicles involved in crash near Littlefield
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws

Latest News

Mild South Plains summer temperatures continue
Parent and child killed, multiple vehicles involved in crash near Littlefield
Sgt. Cox, a longtime veteran of the force, was killed by friendly fire during a SWAT standoff...
20 years later: Sergeant Kevin Cox remembered after line-of-duty death
The City is proposing $174.5 million to widen and rebuild roads in every district across the...
City of Lubbock finalizes recommendations for $174.5 million street bond election