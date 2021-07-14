Local Listings
Daytime highs to remain in the 90s, iso. storms possible each evening

Daytime highs to remain around the 90 degree mark with very mild nighttime lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Daytime highs to remain around the 90 degree mark with very mild nighttime lows in the mid to upper 60s.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our non-typical summer pattern continued today and will stay with us into the weekend. I expect our daytime highs to remain around the 90 degree mark with very mild nighttime lows in the mid to upper 60s.

As for rain, a slight chance returning tomorrow evening with isolated storms possible each evening into Saturday.

It does look more favorable for storms and heavy rain returning to the region late weekend and into early next week.

Moisture will remain in place through the week, so more humidity to deal with as moisture levels may increase some late weekend.

It is interesting to note that daytime highs could return to the 80s by Sunday and will drop to the mid-80s by the beginning of next week.

Keep in mind that afternoon highs are normally around the low 90s this time of year and usually stay near 100 degrees from July into August.

