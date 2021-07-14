Local Listings
Former Christ the King employee formally charged, accused of embezzling $250,000

By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been formally charged in federal court for wire fraud after being accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Christ the King Cathedral church.

The federal indictment says beginning in or about August 2019 and ending March 2021, Nathan Allen Webb handled certain financial tasks for the church. The church entrusted him to monitor its Venmo and PayPal accounts; transfer donations from those accounts to its general funds bank account and deposit cash donations into its general funds bank account. In addition, he was responsible for submitting financial statements and copies of bank statements to the church finance committee on a monthly basis and to the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock on a quarterly basis, according to the indictment.

From August 2019 to March 2021, Webb had sole access to the Venmo and PayPal accounts. The indictment says he made unauthorized money transfers from the accounts to his personal PayPal and Venmo accounts.

The federal indictment claims Webb was in Columbia, South America, when he made some of the transfers.

According to the FBI, Webb made six transfers totaling $6,200 in the month of January, and more than $10,400 from February 27 to March 2, 2021 on PayPal. The FBI says unauthorized transfers exceeded $250,000 from Christ the King cathedral.

The Diocese confronted Webb in early March, the last day a transfer was made to Webb’s Paypal account, before closed his account on on the same day.

Webb was scheduled to fly Monday, June 14, 2021, from Cartagena, Colombia, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but court records say Webb didn’t board the plane.

Webb was arrested by Colombian immigration authorities on June 16, after Webb used his U.S. passport at a hotel. Webb was going to be deported, until he tested positive for COVID-19.

