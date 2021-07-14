Skip to content
Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Livestream
News
Video
Coronavirus
Investigates
Weather
Health
Sports
About Us
Contests
Search
Homepage
Local Listings
Livestream
Video
Download Our Apps
COVID-19
Food for Thought
Consider This
Programming Schedule
News
ERCOT
Election Results
Newsstream
National
Crime
Political
Good News
Texas
New Mexico
Recall
Entertainment
Education
Submit a Tip
Latest Newscasts
Weather
Weather Cams
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Weather Photos
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Download the Weather App
Weather Resources
Investigates
Submit a Tip
Sex Trafficking on the South Plains
Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office
Reagor Dykes Coverage
Sports
Olympics
Scoreboard
High School Sports
RaiderZone
NFL
NBA
MLB
I Beat Pete
Community
Pay It Forward
Community Extras
KCBD Pics
Pets
Gas Prices
Health
Healthwise
Coronavirus
Children
About Us
Contests
Best of the West
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Advertisement
KCBD Lubbock Arts Festival 2021
KCBD LBK Art Festival Giveaway
(KCBD)
By
Samantha Harvey
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT
|
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Parent and child killed, multiple vehicles involved in crash near Littlefield
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Latest News
KCBD Lubbock’s Worst Tree 2021
KCBD Lubbock’s Worst Tree Official Rules 2021
Congrats to our Mortgage Free for a Year winner!
KCBD Yard Of The Week 2021