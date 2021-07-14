KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mazie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mazie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit who has been at the shelter about a month and a half.

Mazie is sweet and loveable. She is up to date on all of his shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Wednesday, July 14, are waived. So please go meet this happy girl.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

