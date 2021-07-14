Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mazie

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mazie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit who has been at the shelter about a month and a half.

Mazie is sweet and loveable. She is up to date on all of his shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Wednesday, July 14, are waived. So please go meet this happy girl.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bridget.

