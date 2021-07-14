Mild South Plains summer temperatures continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be a near repeat of yesterday but with a bit more of a breeze. Storm and rain chances return to the KCBD viewing area in the days ahead.

Mostly sunny, breezy, humid, and hot this afternoon. Highs again will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 90 degrees. The average for the date is 93°F.

Once again, I do not expect a storm or rain at your location.

A stray storm or two may drift into the far northwestern viewing area late this evening into the early morning hours of Thursday. Even there, however, the chance of rain is slim.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be partly sunny, somewhat breezy, and still muggy and hot.

Hot, of course, is relative. Temperatures have not topped out above the average so far this month. On a couple of days Lubbock managed to reach the average for highs for the date.

While today’s southerly breeze will average between 15 and 25 mph, tomorrows will be about 10 to 20 mph.

Isolated storms are likely beginning late Thursday in the northwest, with spotty coverage spreading east across the South Plains during the evening and overnight.

Isolated storms, which means spotty coverage, are likely in the area Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will remain about the same with Lubbock’s lows in the upper 60s and highs near 90 degrees.

As I noted here yesterday, while the chance of rain at any given location is slight, where it does rain it MAY come as a downpour.

Storm and rain chances are anticipated to increase early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.