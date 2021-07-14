Parent and child killed, multiple vehicles involved in crash near Littlefield

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews in Littlefield responded to a collision on highway 84, northwest of Littlefield Tuesday evening involving multiple vehicles including a semi-tractor trailer and Bailey County EMS.

Littlefield Police say just before 5 p.m., Tuesday, a White Honda Accord ran a stop sign at the intersection as it was attempting to cross westbound US Highway 84.

The Honda was struck by a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia and trailer traveling westbound in the right-most lane of through traffic. Police say the driver of the Freightliner tried to miss the Honda and sideswiped a Bailey County EMS ambulance as it was attempting to pass the truck in the left lane of through traffic.

The impact of the resulting collisions caused the vehicles to come to rest in the center median of the highway, according to police.

Police say the driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. His two-year-old daughter was transported to Covenant Woman’s and Children’s Hospital in Lubbock by Aero Care helicopter, and passed away a short time after arrival. The driver’s wife was transported to University Medical Center by Littlefield EMS with life-threatening injuries.

The Bailey County EMS crew was transported to Lamb Healthcare Center by Sudan EMS with light to moderate injuries.

Officials say the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting the Littlefield PD in this ongoing investigation.

