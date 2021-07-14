Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Perryton Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sharing Child Pornography on Kik

Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of transportation of...
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of transportation of child pornography. He was charged via criminal complaint in February.(Randall County)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Release from U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas**

A former Perryton police officer pleaded guilty today to child pornography charges, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of transportation of child pornography. He was charged via criminal complaint in February.

According to plea papers, Mr. Daugherty was nabbed in an undercover FBI investigation into individuals using Kik, a social media app popular among teenagers, to share explicit images of children.

On June 9 2020, a Kik user with an obscene screenname – later identified as Mr. Daugherty – shared a video file depicting an adult male engaged in sexual acts with a blindfolded prepubescent child.

“I’m here to look at CP, everybody,” the user posted two weeks later. “Go on with the CP content!”

Law enforcement later contacted Mr. Daugherty at the Perryton Police Department. He admitted that he used Kik to view and share child pornography, adding that child porn did not “bother” him.

The defendant now faces up to 20  years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office – Amarillo Resident Agency, the Texas Rangers, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with the full cooperation of the Perryton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Frausto is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
A pedestrian has died after a crash near 34th Street and Ave. G early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
Fatal crash in Gaines County
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Crews responding to a 4-vehicle crash at the South Loop between Indiana and Quaker Ave.
Crews responding to 4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Indiana

Latest News

the shack
Burglars break through walls to take money from The Shack BBQ
Source: KJTV Video
Victim dies from injuries suffered in Sunday morning rollover
Source: KCBD Graphic
Lubbock man charged with possession of child pornography involving child under 12
Former Christ the King employee formally charged, accused of embezzling $250,000