Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6

Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Screenshot identifying all the Munns(Criminal Complaint)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Images obtained from court documents show five members of a Borger family accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The FBI arrested Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn on July 6 after a tipster reported the family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally that happened in January.

The Munns are scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday, July 14.

You can view the full criminal complaint below:

