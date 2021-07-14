United Family donates more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, the United Family donated 21,000 rolls of toilet paper to the South Plains Food Bank.

This donation is part of a larger donation of more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks across Texas and New Mexico. As communities across the country saw toilet paper fly off shelves last year due to COVID-19, they were reminded of how important even the most basic necessities are for everyone.

The United Family is thankful for the opportunity to provide these unique donations to the food banks that continue doing incredible work throughout communities in both states. Overall, the donation represents a value of approximately $90,000 and it will go to more than a dozen organizations.

Food banks receiving donations include:

South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock, Tx

High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo, Tx

Give Hope – Abilene, Tx

Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene, Tx

Minnies Food Pantry – Plano, Tx

Tarrant Area Food Bank – Ft. Worth, Tx

North Texas Food Bank – Plano, Tx

West Texas Food Bank – Odessa, Tx

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo, Tx

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls, Tx

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM

Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, NM

Storehouse New Mexico – Albuquerque, NM

