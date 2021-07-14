Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

United Family donates more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks

The United Family donates more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks, 21,000 rolls...
The United Family donates more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks, 21,000 rolls to South Plains Food Bank(The United Family®)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, the United Family donated 21,000 rolls of toilet paper to the South Plains Food Bank.

This donation is part of a larger donation of more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks across Texas and New Mexico. As communities across the country saw toilet paper fly off shelves last year due to COVID-19, they were reminded of how important even the most basic necessities are for everyone.

The United Family is thankful for the opportunity to provide these unique donations to the food banks that continue doing incredible work throughout communities in both states. Overall, the donation represents a value of approximately $90,000 and it will go to more than a dozen organizations.

Food banks receiving donations include:

  • South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock, Tx
  • High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo, Tx
  • Give Hope – Abilene, Tx
  • Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene, Tx
  • Minnies Food Pantry – Plano, Tx
  • Tarrant Area Food Bank – Ft. Worth, Tx
  • North Texas Food Bank – Plano, Tx
  • West Texas Food Bank – Odessa, Tx
  • Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo, Tx
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls, Tx
  • Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM
  • Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, NM
  • Storehouse New Mexico – Albuquerque, NM

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The United Family

Most Read

Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
A pedestrian has died after a crash near 34th Street and Ave. G early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after crash near 34th and Ave. G
Fatal crash in Gaines County
3 killed in Gaines County crash
Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role...
‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Latest News

Lubbock police
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations July 15
Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning strike destroys George Floyd mural
KCBD News at Noon