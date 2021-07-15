Above and below average weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temperatures continue to run near to below average. Mostly below. Precipitation recorded at the airport continues well above average for the year so far. So the Lubbock Climatology section below for more information. Isolated storms bring a slight chance of rain to your location this afternoon and evening. Rain chances then will be slim, but by late weekend will begin increasing.

Today you may notice more cloudiness than yesterday. Otherwise today will be slightly breezy with temperatures much like yesterday.

Spotty storms, however, are anticipated this afternoon and evening. Mainly late afternoon into early evening. Some spots will miss out on rain, a few spots may receive downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center notes the ingredients will be present for some storms may become marginally severe. Some storms may produce hail, possibly up to about one inch in diameter, and strong wind gusts, possibly up to about 60 mph. The strongest storms are most likely in the northeastern viewing area.

With the continued relatively high humidity locally heavy rainfall is likely with at least some storms.

Today will be slightly breezy. The southerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph through most of the day. Of course, that is outside of any storm generated winds.

Temperatures will peak near yesterday’s levels. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 90°, three degrees below the average for mid-July.

Lubbock Climatology

The high temperature at the Lubbock airport yesterday was 90°, three degrees below the average for the date. Lubbock’s July 14 record high is 111° which was set last year and was the hottest temperature of 2020.

The average high for today, July 14, is 93° and the record high is 105° (set in 1933 and tied in 1937 and 2001). The average low for the date is 69° and the record low is 58° (set in 1926 and tied in 1932).

No rain was measured in the KCBD viewing area yesterday or last night. Lubbock’s July to date total is 0.90″, which is 0.17″ below the average month-to-date. The year-to-date total is 12.99″, which is 2.92″ above the average-to-date.

Sunset today is at 8:58 PM. Sunrise tomorrow is at 6:49 AM. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:58 PM.

