Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Three police officers are now back on the job and cleared in a shooting during a police chase earlier this month.

Police say Jerome Garcia fired a shotgun at officers during the chase, which prompted them to return fire.

He is now behind bars on a $300,000 bond.

LPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting fired at officers from vehicle KCBD’s Blair Sabol has more details:

What will the weather be like today?

Texas House Democrats remain in Washington D.C. to protest new voting bills.

Republicans say they are blocking passage of other bills, such as lower taxes and retired teacher pay.

Democrats say the have no plans to return soon.

. Get the latest from The Texas Tribune

New Data from the Texas Department of State Health shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise, statewide.

There are currently 2,400 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the entire state.

Two weeks ago, that number was around 1,400.

. Take a look at that data here

A bipartisan Senate bill is calling for an end to the federal prohibition on marijuana.

The bill would allow marijuana to be taxed and regulated.

Sales would only be legal for those 21 and up, states would still be allowed to outlaw marijuana sales.

Read more here: Senate leader lends clout to marijuana legalization push

The first child tax credit payments will go out today as part of the COVID relief plan.

Families will receive monthly payments of up-to $300 per child through the end of the year.

Read more here: IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section .

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines , Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.