Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Texas Democrats remain in Washington, Texas COVID hospitalizations increase, child tax credits going out
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Three police officers are now back on the job and cleared in a shooting during a police chase earlier this month.

What will the weather be like today?

Texas House Democrats remain in Washington D.C. to protest new voting bills.

  • Republicans say they are blocking passage of other bills, such as lower taxes and retired teacher pay.
  • Democrats say the have no plans to return soon.
  • Get the latest from The Texas Tribune.

New Data from the Texas Department of State Health shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise, statewide.

  • There are currently 2,400 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the entire state.
  • Two weeks ago, that number was around 1,400.
  • Take a look at that data here.

A bipartisan Senate bill is calling for an end to the federal prohibition on marijuana.

The first child tax credit payments will go out today as part of the COVID relief plan.

Read more top headlines here:

