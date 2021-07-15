Local Listings
Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A former professor at Midland College will be spending several decades in prison for murder.

William Goble Jr. was on trial for the murder of David Young back in 2019.

According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, Goble was found guilty and was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Thursday.

An arrest report stated that Goble shot and killed Young during a traffic argument.

Family members of Young told CBS7 that the two men were neighbors, and they believed Goble was upset that Young’s son was riding a motorcycle around the neighborhood.

Goble taught health science courses and served as the Department Chair for Health Sciences at Midland College.

