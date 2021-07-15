KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manuel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Manuel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two months.

He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Thursday, July 15, are waived. So please go meet this sweet guy. He is a longer stay animal and needs to be loved in a forever home.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mazie.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.