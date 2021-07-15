Lubbock Chamber to host annual Texas Tech Football Kick-off Breakfast

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Texas Tech Football Kick-off Breakfast, presented by the Texas Tech Club, on Thurs., Aug. 26 from 7-8 a.m. at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center.

Attendees will hear from Matt Wells, Texas Tech Football Head Coach, as well as Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director who will facilitate Q&A’s with special guests from the Texas Tech Athletics Department.

“This is always a great event to help celebrate the beginning of football season,” said Dave Marcinkowski, Madera Residential and Lubbock Chamber Chair. “We are excited to partner with Texas Tech Athletics in bringing the business community, coaches, players and staff together to kick-off a new season.”

The doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 7 a.m. In-person tickets are $45, and Chamber members receive a discounted price of $35.Reservations are available on www.LubbockChamber.comor by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000.

The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 18. Sponsorships and tables are still available. Contact Amy Marquez at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.orgto learn more.

