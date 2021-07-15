Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock police make 11 arrests in prostitution sting

Lubbock police make 11 arrests in prostitution operation
Lubbock police make 11 arrests in prostitution operation(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (From the Lubbock Police Department) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation July 8. The operation resulted in 11 arrests for solicitation of prostitution and other offenses.

· Samuel Logan Wing, 24 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Donald Lee Stelzer, 65 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· David Wayne Williams, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Christian Hernandez, 25 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Christopher Paul Scott, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Jose Menchaca, 40 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Jayson Parry Cluff, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· John Lewis Martin, 42 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Carlos Alberto Robles, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Felony Warrant

· Jason Edwin Robinson, 42 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Vernon Kemp, 59 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning strike destroys George Floyd mural
Crews responding to a 4-vehicle crash at the South Loop between Indiana and Quaker Ave.
Crews responding to 4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Indiana
Source: KJTV Video
Victim dies from injuries suffered in Sunday morning rollover
Robert David Fyke, 33
Lubbock man charged with production of child pornography, sexual assault of 14-year-old Georgia girl

Latest News

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody was stripped of his title as speaker pro tem after breaking quorum...
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody stripped of leadership position in Texas House after leaving state with Democrats
Lubbock Chamber to host annual Texas Tech Football Kick-off Breakfast
Hospital will host bed expansion grand opening event on July 29, open to patients on August 3
South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital opening 26 additional beds