Lubbock police make 11 arrests in prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (From the Lubbock Police Department) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation July 8. The operation resulted in 11 arrests for solicitation of prostitution and other offenses.

· Samuel Logan Wing, 24 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Donald Lee Stelzer, 65 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· David Wayne Williams, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Christian Hernandez, 25 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Christopher Paul Scott, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Jose Menchaca, 40 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Jayson Parry Cluff, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· John Lewis Martin, 42 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Carlos Alberto Robles, 45 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Felony Warrant

· Jason Edwin Robinson, 42 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

· Vernon Kemp, 59 years old

o Solicitation Prostitution

