Lubbock’s COVID-19 cases more than doubled, first major uptick since January

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since vaccines have become available COVID-19 cases have steadily dropped, until last week when cases more than doubled.

Lubbock’s COVID-19 cases have risen exponentially over the last couple weeks and although it’s nothing like last summer, it’s a sign that community spread is prevalent.

From the end May to early July, our case count averaged between 40 and 50 new cases each week.

Suddenly the week of July 3, we went from 45 new cases to 115.

Lubbock's new weekly COVID-19 cases (Lubbock's new weekly COVID-19 cases)

“Over the last two weeks, we’ve really seen a significant increase in the number of COVID cases,” Health director Katherine Wells said.

As of Thursday, we currently have 75 cases this week.

“And I know we will exceed that number of cases. Next week or this week,” Wells said.

We reported last week that the delta variant is the dominant strain in Lubbock county. Wells says that could be what’s causing an uptick.

“I’m confident that that delta variant is one of those drivers. However, we won’t be able to prove that with the science for about two or three weeks, because there’s a delay in somebody’s getting tested, and then getting that identification of the Delta variant. But we know it’s here, and we’re seeing an increase,” Wells said.

So far only vaccinated people remain unaffected by the community spread and rise in hospitalizations.

“We can make COVID now preventable. We have vaccines, we have a tool. Now, we did not have this tool a year ago, we have this tool to create immunity in our community,” Wells said.

Vaccine clinics are open at today and tomorrow at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, or you can head to the health department downtown. If you would like a specific brand, call the health department at 775-2933.

