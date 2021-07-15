Police want RV owners to respect their neighbors as sales skyrocket in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is following a national boom in RV sales, with many consumers venturing into the arena for the first time. Jeff Watts, the general manager at Camping World of Lubbock, says young families are catching the travel bug the most.

“I think there’s a general shift in what people are doing for their vacations. We’re up 66 percent this year. In fact, the whole RV industry is up that much,” Watts said.

Watts says 2 out 3 of purchases this year have gone to first time buyers. He compared the popularity at national parks right now to Disneyland.

“The national parks are having to shut down and close off certain sections because they have so many people coming there. You have to get a campground a couple months in advance even if you want to get a space,” Watts said.

Chance Skinner wants to eventually live on a sailboat with his family, so he’s buying an RV to test the waters of the mobile lifestyle. He can see how the pandemic might have pushed people to purchase.

“I think seeing, having people locked in their houses just got them kind of wanting to travel and realizing that they couldn’t, so they wanted to. My wife’s lucky enough to get to work from home and so just being able to kind of work loosely and you know see and do the things we want to do while that all fits, it would be awesome,” Skinner said.

Between trips, the Lubbock Police Department wants you to know the rules. According to city ordinance, you can’t park RVs on any residential street or on a street that’s within 250 feet of a residence. Corporal Tony Leal says it makes it harder for drivers to see and could become dangerous.

“Also it could block or obstruct the view of any yards where children may be playing, or a ball comes out in the road and if someone darts out it’s going to make it, make your reaction time a lot less,” Leal said.

RVs can be in the street if the driver is present and you’re loading and unloading for a trip. If you’re outside of that time frame, it could mean a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of $50 to $500.

“We like to advise the public what the rules are first and foremost. Let them know and kind of try to gain compliance instead of just issuing citations all weekend over it,” Leal said.

Leal says if this is a recurring issue in your neighborhood,you can call the non-emergency line.

