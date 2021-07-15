4 officers injured in Levelland SWAT standoff; Covenant Hospital on lockdown

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock SWAT team is on scene dealing with a person barricaded in a house in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. Levelland police are reporting four officers injured.

Our crew on the scene heard shots fired around 3 p.m.

Everyone is asked to AVOID THE AREA around 10th & Avenue J while this situation is ongoing.

Covenant Hospital in Levelland has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Levelland police and the Levelland sheriff are all on the scene.

Covenant Hospital released this statement:

We are aware of an incident that occurred near Covenant Health Levelland earlier this afternoon. As a precaution, we locked down the hospital to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors. We will remain under lockdown until any threat is clear. We have deployed Covenant security officers to the Levelland hospital as an additional security measure.

We are supporting our community and law enforcement officers in Levelland and are keeping the Levelland community and the injured officers in our prayers.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say they heard gunshots. (KCBD Photo)

