Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Vietnam veteran dies of heart attack after attempted carjacking in Chicago

By WLS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Marine Corps veteran died just days short of his 74th birthday when attackers in Chicago beat him up while trying to steal his car.

Keith Cooper, 73, survived two combat tours as a Marine in Vietnam, only to be killed in broad daylight while running errands in his neighborhood. Police say two people demanded Cooper’s car then attacked him, repeatedly punching him in the head, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I’m just in shock. I’m still in shock because this is not the way I thought my day was going to go,” said Cooper’s daughter, Kenika Carlton.

Keith Cooper, a 73-year-old Marine Corps veteran, died of a heart attack after two attempted...
Keith Cooper, a 73-year-old Marine Corps veteran, died of a heart attack after two attempted carjackers attacked him. He served two combat tours in Vietnam.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

Cooper didn’t survive, despite the efforts of witnesses to fight off the attackers. His family says his heart couldn’t take the trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

“Tried to steal his car. You didn’t even get his car when you took his life,” said Cooper’s son-in-law, Curtis Carlton. “It was two guys preying on a senior citizen.”

Police say two people were taken into custody and are being questioned regarding the attack. They credit the witnesses for helping them track down the suspects so quickly.

Though it wasn’t enough to save Cooper, a beloved father and grandfather, his family is still grateful.

“He was like a bonus dad. He was my father-in-law, but he was like a dad,” Curtis Carlton said. “He was the best. Keith was the best.”

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning strike destroys George Floyd mural
Crews responding to a 4-vehicle crash at the South Loop between Indiana and Quaker Ave.
Crews responding to 4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Indiana
Source: KJTV Video
Victim dies from injuries suffered in Sunday morning rollover
Robert David Fyke, 33
Lubbock man charged with production of child pornography, sexual assault of 14-year-old Georgia girl

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
Police have arrested two people who confessed to kidnapping and trafficking the boy in 1997.
After 24 years, parents reunite with son abducted as 2-year-old in China
Police say two people were taken into custody and are being questioned regarding the attack.
Veteran dies after being beaten during attemped carjacking in Chicago
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated