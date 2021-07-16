Local Listings
DPS: Cyclist killed after overnight crash in Abernathy

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left a cyclist dead.

Law enforcement responded early Friday morning to a three-vehicle crash. We’re told troopers are still on scene at this time.

DPS says the cyclist has died as a result of his injuries. Details about what led up to the crash have not been released. DPS plans to release an update soon.

This is a developing story and will continued to be updated as we learn more.

