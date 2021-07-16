Local Listings
Former LCS President in jail after house arrest in June

Larry Tye Rogers, 56
Larry Tye Rogers, 56
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former President of Lubbock Christian Schools Larry Tye Rogers was detained Friday morning in the Lubbock County Detention Center to await U.S. Marshals after pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography.

Initially placed on house arrest in June and restricted from unsupervised contact with children, Rogers was committed to the Lubbock County Detention Center just after 11:35 p.m., Friday morning.

According to Federal court documents from June, Rogers admitted to using his phone to possess child pornography on or around October 2020, when records say Rogers’ wife “caught him surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15 year old minor female,” as she was naked in the bathroom.

In November 2020, an internal email was sent to parents of Lubbock Christian School students, saying an investigation by Child Protective Services led to Rogers’ departure.

PREVIOUS: Former LCS President on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

Penalties for Rogers, who is required to register as a sex offender, could include imprisonment for no more than 10 years, supervised release of no less than five years to life, and a fine not to exceed $250,000.

