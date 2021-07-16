KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daisee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Daisee, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about a month.

Staff say she is precious and very sweet. Daisee is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Friday, July 16, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

