KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daisee

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Daisee, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about a month.

Staff say she is precious and very sweet. Daisee is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Friday, July 16, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manuel.

