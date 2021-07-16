Local Listings
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for southern Lubbock Co.

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lubbock County, Northern Lynn County, Northwestern Garza County, and Southwestern Crosby County until 930 PM CDT.

At 8:25 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Slide, or 13 miles south of Lubbock, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet reported wind gusts of 60 mph.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lubbock, Slaton, Caprock, Southland, Slide, Woodrow, Wilson and New Home.

