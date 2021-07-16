Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

One-mile run planned to honor Sgt. killed in Levelland SWAT standoff

LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021(Facebook)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A one-mile run is being organized to honor LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

A group will meet at 10th Street and Ave. G in Lubbock for parking.

The organizer, Charlee Jennings, says everyone is welcome to walk, run, sprint, or even push a stroller to honor a fallen hero.

Running 4 Heroes will also be holding a run in Florida to honor Sgt. Bartlett as well.

The run will start at Avenue G and Main Street in Lubbock. The group will run two laps around the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
WATCH: LSO SWAT Commander killed, 4 others injured as standoff continues in Levelland
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning strike destroys George Floyd mural
Littlefield Police release names of man, child killed in crash
Lubbock police make 11 arrests in prostitution operation
Lubbock police make 11 arrests in prostitution sting
Crews responding to a 4-vehicle crash at the South Loop between Indiana and Quaker Ave.
Crews responding to 4-vehicle crash at South Loop and Indiana

Latest News

LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
WATCH: LSO SWAT Commander killed, 4 others injured as standoff continues in Levelland
Levelland SWAT Standoff
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
Honoring fallen LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Source: KCBD Video
Multi-agency news conference for Levelland SWAT Standoff 7/15