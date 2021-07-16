Local Listings
Weekend storm outlook

Rain chances remain in the forecast
Rain chances remain in the forecast
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Torrential rain fell in the KCBD viewing area overnight, but not a drop was recorded in some areas. I’ll post rain totals here later this morning. Rain chances through the weekend will be slight but will pick up early next week.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, slightly breezy, humid, and very warm to hot. Storms today are likely to be quite isolated, limiting the chance of rain at any given location. With any storm, however, there may be heavy rainfall. Highs will range from near 90 degrees to the mid-90s.

Tonight a few stray storms are possible, mainly near the NM state line.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be near repeats. Spotty storms are likely in the area with partly cloudy skies and highs ranging from near 90 degrees to the mid-90s.

Monday and Tuesday our storm and rain chances are anticipated to increase. Heavy rain is likely to accompany some of the activity. High temperatures may run 10 to 15 degrees below average.

Track the showers and storms using our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App (search for it in your respective app store). Set our Weather App to “Follow Me” and it will alert you if a warning is issued for your location - even if the app is not running.

