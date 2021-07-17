2 seriously injured after Saturday morning crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are on scene following a collision with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of 114th Street and University Avenue at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, July 17.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals with serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is received

