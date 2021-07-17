Local Listings
Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

