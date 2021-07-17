More rain chances ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet day across the South Plains yesterday, rain is back in the forecast for the next three days.

Although the threat for severe weather is low, isolated thunderstorms are possible bringing heavy rain potential for some in the KCBD viewing area through Tuesday. Localized flooding will be possible with any storms that do develop.

Overnight Saturday a few isolated storms are possible, mainly to the north of Lubbock, with most of the South Plains staying dry and quiet. A low around 71 degrees.

Temperatures will return to the lower 90s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies apart from any thunderstorms. A weak cold front is expected to move through Monday afternoon bringing cooler temperatures to the area for the first half of the workweek. Highs will be in the 80s through Thursday before the 90s return by next weekend. A drier pattern looks to take over after Tuesday.

Rain and cooler than average temps ahead (cleared for use)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.