Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

More rain chances ahead

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet day across the South Plains yesterday, rain is back in the forecast for the next three days.

Although the threat for severe weather is low, isolated thunderstorms are possible bringing heavy rain potential for some in the KCBD viewing area through Tuesday. Localized flooding will be possible with any storms that do develop.

Overnight Saturday a few isolated storms are possible, mainly to the north of Lubbock, with most of the South Plains staying dry and quiet. A low around 71 degrees.

Temperatures will return to the lower 90s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies apart from any thunderstorms. A weak cold front is expected to move through Monday afternoon bringing cooler temperatures to the area for the first half of the workweek. Highs will be in the 80s through Thursday before the 90s return by next weekend. A drier pattern looks to take over after Tuesday.

Rain and cooler than average temps ahead
Rain and cooler than average temps ahead(cleared for use)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
Accused Levelland shooter to be charged with capital murder
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left...
DPS releases name of cyclist killed in Friday morning crash south of Abernathy
While police ducked for cover, Rebeca Peralez and her boyfriend Tony Cruz could see and hear...
WATCH: Neighbors capture moments of terror, courage from Thursday’s SWAT standoff
Sergeant Joshua Bartlett
Honoring fallen LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, July 16
Source: KCBD Video
Weekend storm outlook
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, July 15
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for southern Lubbock Co.
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, July 15
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, July 15