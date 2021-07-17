Pigskin Preview: Silverton Owls

SILVERTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Silverton Owls went 1-9 in the 2020 COVID season.

After three stints as the Head Football Coach in Silverton, Clyde Parham, who’s already in the Six-Man Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced his retirement this summer.

Kevin Hurn, an Owls Assistant Coach the last five years, was promoted to take over the pigskin program.

Three starters return on both sides of the ball and the Owls look to “turn the tide”.

Silverton will try to be in the mix in District 2-1A Division II with Groom, Wildorado and Hart.

