‘Sergeant Bartlett did so much for our community’: Hundreds run a mile to memorialize Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hundreds of people jogged, ran or strolled together around the memorial of Josh Bartlett.

Some supporters have known him for his contribution to law enforcement, like the south plains law enforcement academy who say after graduating in 2012 he continued to educate incoming trainees.

“Sergeant Bartlett did so much for our community. It’s the least we could do for him and his family. He did so much. And, you know, the sacrifices that he made yesterday. I mean, we can’t thank him enough,” one runner said,

For these training, his loss is a reminder of the bravery of our boys in blue.

“You never know if this call is gonna be your last call. So it’s a huge sacrifice that he made. And, I mean, we’re so appreciative of him and all he’s done,” one runner said.

Some knew him outside of work, his son’s baseball team came to show support Bartlett has known the coach for six years.

“He’s a great man. He, he loved kids deeply. He poured in everything he had 100% he was a great father. He was a great role model. He took in and gave out he You love to big all the time, the true definition of live every moment to its finest. He did that,” the coach said.

Running for Heroes organizer Charlee Jennings says when the community is hurting--it’s important to come together.

