Small airplane crashes near Lubbock airport Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have confirmed a small plane has crashed near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport early Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 12 p.m.

Emergency crews have responded. Injuries and the number of people onboard is unknown at this time.

