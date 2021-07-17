Local Listings
Small airplane crashes near Lubbock airport Saturday afternoon

By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have confirmed a small plane has crashed near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport early Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 12 p.m.

Emergency crews have responded. Injuries and the number of people onboard is unknown at this time.

KCBD will continue to provide additional details as more information is received.

