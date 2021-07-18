Local Listings
Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Josh Bartlett
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Celebration of Life service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett will be held Friday morning, 10 a.m. at Trinity Church, 7002 Canton Ave. in Lubbock.

Graveside service to follow at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Garden, 5740 19th Street in Lubbock.

Bartlett, the SWAT commander for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, was shot during a standoff on Thursday afternoon and died from his injuries.

Joshua Blake Bartlett was born on August 19, 1982 and passed away on July 15, 2021. He leaves behind a wife and three sons.

