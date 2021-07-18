Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured after Sunday morning crash in East Lubbock

By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department Investigators responded to the scene of East 38th Street and MLK Blvd.

Officers were called at 2:01 a.m. for a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian Sunday morning.

One person suffered serious injuries and an investigation is underway.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small airplane crashes near Lubbock airport Saturday afternoon
Source: KCBD Video
1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday morning motorcycle crash in South Lubbock
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left...
DPS releases name of cyclist killed in Friday morning crash south of Abernathy
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
Accused Levelland shooter to be charged with capital murder
While police ducked for cover, Rebeca Peralez and her boyfriend Tony Cruz could see and hear...
WATCH: Neighbors capture moments of terror, courage from Thursday’s SWAT standoff

Latest News

Rain and cooler than average temps ahead
More rain chances ahead
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left...
DPS releases name of cyclist killed in Friday morning crash south of Abernathy
Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett.
WATCH: Community members schedule commemorations for fallen, injured law enforcement
Small airplane crashes near Lubbock airport Saturday afternoon