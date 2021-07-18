Pedestrian seriously injured after Sunday morning crash in East Lubbock
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department Investigators responded to the scene of East 38th Street and MLK Blvd.
Officers were called at 2:01 a.m. for a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian Sunday morning.
One person suffered serious injuries and an investigation is underway.
KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.
