Pedestrian seriously injured after Sunday morning crash in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department Investigators responded to the scene of East 38th Street and MLK Blvd.

Officers were called at 2:01 a.m. for a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian Sunday morning.

One person suffered serious injuries and an investigation is underway.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.