Pigskin Preview: Hart Longhorns

HART, Texas (KCBD) - For the 4th straight year, the Hart Longhorns enter the season with a new head coach.

Longtime experienced six-man football coach Armando Solis comes in from Petersburg to lead the Longhorns.

With some All-District players returning, Hart looks to show they have more than heart as they battle in District 2-1A DII with Groom, Wildorado and Silverton.

