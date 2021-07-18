Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Hart Longhorns

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HART, Texas (KCBD) - For the 4th straight year, the Hart Longhorns enter the season with a new head coach.

Longtime experienced six-man football coach Armando Solis comes in from Petersburg to lead the Longhorns.

With some All-District players returning, Hart looks to show they have more than heart as they battle in District 2-1A DII with Groom, Wildorado and Silverton.

