Pigskin Preview: Hart Longhorns
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HART, Texas (KCBD) - For the 4th straight year, the Hart Longhorns enter the season with a new head coach.
Longtime experienced six-man football coach Armando Solis comes in from Petersburg to lead the Longhorns.
With some All-District players returning, Hart looks to show they have more than heart as they battle in District 2-1A DII with Groom, Wildorado and Silverton.
